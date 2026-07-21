Q1FY27 pharma preview: Domestic growth cushions US-led pressure on earnings

Domestic formulations are likely to grow 10–14 per cent, supported by chronic therapies, GLP-1 launches and improving volumes, partly offsetting weakness in exports. Sales in the US, the largest export market, are expected to decline by 5–9 per cent following the loss of high-margin generic Revlimid revenue, continued price erosion and limited launches. EBITDA margins are expected to contract despite a weaker rupee, as an adverse US product mix and higher R&D, marketing, freight and input costs weigh on profitability.

Among the larger drugmakers, Nuvama expects Sun Pharma's revenue to grow 13.6 per cent, supported by around 13 per cent growth in India, although higher expenditure on its global innovation business could restrict EBITDA growth to 4.3 per cent. Torrent Pharma could record the strongest topline growth, with Nuvama forecasting a 50.8 per cent increase, largely reflecting the consolidation of JB Pharma and strong domestic sales. Its PAT, however, could decline because of higher interest and amortisation expenses linked to the acquisition. Nuvama expects Aurobindo Pharma's revenue and PAT to rise 17.8 per cent and 22.8 per cent, respectively, helped by Europe, emerging markets, contributions from its Penicillin-G facility and rupee depreciation, even as its US business remains subdued.