Q2 real estate review: Approval delays hit bookings, launches drive growth

The country’s largest listed residential real estate developers witnessed a mixed performance on the pre-sales front in the July-September quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27), as launch and approval delays weighed on some developers, even as new project launches, strong bookings in the luxury segment and sustenance sales drove growth for others.

Lodha, Prestige and Godrej achieved around 40 per cent of their respective FY27 pre-sales targets, while DLF achieved only around 22 per cent of the lower end of its guidance, noted Pankaj Kumar, vice president, fundamental research, Kotak Neo. He added that timely execution of the launch pipeline in the second half of the financial year (H2FY27) would be critical to meeting full-year targets.