Q4 results preview: IT cos set for soft finish to FY26 as war clouds gather

A slowdown in large deals would add to the challenges for companies, as such deals — focused on improving efficiency and cutting costs — have been key contributors to top-line growth. JPMorgan observed that Indian IT firms are still at a nascent stage in the AI adoption cycle and have yet to benefit meaningfully from these services.

Accenture, which announced its second-quarter results earlier this month (for the period December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026), raised the lower end of its annual guidance. The guidance reflects its assessment of the potential impact of the West Asia crisis in the second half but does not account for a significant escalation or major economic disruption. The demand environment remains similar to 2025. While Accenture noted that foundational work in AI is picking up pace, many analysts believe this is not yet sufficient to drive acceleration in demand.