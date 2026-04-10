Qatar assures India of steady energy supply despite LNG disruptions

Qatar, which is India’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), has assured New Delhi it will remain a reliable energy partner following Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s visit to Doha after the US-Iran ceasefire, a senior government official said on Friday.

“Qatar is an important supplier of energy to India. He (Puri) had engagements with his Qatari counterpart… Qatar’s energy minister reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and look forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation with India,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), at an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.

During a two-day official visit to Doha on April 9–10, Puri met Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s energy minister and chief executive officer of QatarEnergy. QatarEnergy, which provides around 40 per cent of India’s gas requirements, had halted LNG production amid attacks on its facilities, hitting New Delhi’s energy supplies. Qatar also supplies crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to India. Despite challenging geopolitical conditions, Jaiswal said India is providing support to neighbouring countries to meet their energy requirements. India supplied 38 million tonnes (MT) of petroleum products to Sri Lanka and signed a government-to-government agreement with Mauritius for the supply of oil and gas. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to Mauritius.

Meanwhile, power availability in India remains stable despite disruptions in LNG supplies, said Piyush Singh, additional secretary at the Ministry of Power, given the low reliance on gas-based power in the country. Gas-based power constitutes only 1.4 per cent of India’s total capacity requirement. The usual gas-based capacity is 20 GW, out of which 2.4 GW capacity, which is not grid-connected, ran continuously during this period, and for grid-connected capacity, gas is regularly provided wherever required, he said. However, he added, the liquefied natural gas (LNG)-based capacity is affected. “As a replacement, we have deferred our plant maintenance of about 10 GW capacity for the next 3 months,” he said. In the summer season, India requires around 8 GW for balancing load.

Gas-based plants have recently been allowed to import LNG for power generation. In December last year, Torrent Power signed an agreement with a Japanese power generation company for the supply of up to 0.27 million metric tonnes per annum of LNG for 10 years starting from 2027. Additionally, as the Centre promotes the use of induction cook stoves amid a cooking gas shortage, the government expects additional power demand in the range of 13 gigawatts (GW) to 27 GW under low and high adoption scenarios. “The transition towards induction cooking is expected to add an additional layer of demand at the distribution level, potentially influencing the overall load patterns, particularly during morning and evening peak hours,” said Krushna Chandra Panigrahy, director general at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).