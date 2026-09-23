Qcom emerges as festive advertising hotspot as brands ramp up spending

In India’s festival advertising market, quick commerce (qcom) is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments, according to a report by Datum Intelligence, a market research platform.

This comes as brands are expected to increase their spending on the platforms by 25-35 per cent this year, compared to last year.

The report estimates that qcom advertising may account for around ₹2,200 crore of festival advertising expenditure in 2026, marking a 50 per cent increase over the previous year.

This would make qcom the top-growing component of the commerce advertising ecosystem.

The report defines commerce advertising as advertising sold by platforms where the purchase itself takes place and can be attributed to the checkout.