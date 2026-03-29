Qcom firms see uptick in demand for ready-to-eat items amid LPG constraints

Amid disruptions in household cooking patterns due to a cooking gas supply crunch combined with a temporary outflow of migrant domestic help, quick commerce (qcom) platforms are seeing an uptick in demand for ready-to-eat food items.

Industry executives say the trend does not point to panic buying, and is rather a gradual behavioural shift as urban households lean towards convenient, low-effort meal options. In several cases, domestic help, many of them migrants, have returned to their hometowns due to difficulties in securing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in rented accommodations, prompting employers to increasingly rely on ready-to-eat options.

Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief merchandising officer, BigBasket, said that ready-to-eat categories on the platform are growing around 10 per cent above normal levels.

"Over the past five days, our sales of induction cooktops have performed exceptionally well, achieving a level approximately 10 times higher than our usual business-as-usual (BAU) figures… The rest of the categories, including ready-to-eat products, are growing 10 per cent above BAU growth,” Tirumala added.

Anupam Bokey, co-founder of Freshcon India, a direct-to-consumer platform which provides ready-to-eat items, said in the last seven days, the firm has seen nearly two times higher traction on its gas-saving items compared to regular products, indicating a sharp rise in interest around more efficient cooking formats.