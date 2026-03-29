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Qcom firms see uptick in demand for ready-to-eat items amid LPG constraints

Quick commerce platforms are witnessing higher demand for ready-to-eat foods as LPG supply issues and labour shifts push urban households towards convenient meal solutions

qcom, quick commerce
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Industry executives say the trend does not point to panic buying, and is rather a gradual behavioural shift as urban households lean towards convenient, low-effort meal options.
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Amid disruptions in household cooking patterns due to a cooking gas supply crunch combined with a temporary outflow of migrant domestic help, quick commerce (qcom) platforms are seeing an uptick in demand for ready-to-eat food items.
 
Industry executives say the trend does not point to panic buying, and is rather a gradual behavioural shift as urban households lean towards convenient, low-effort meal options. In several cases, domestic help, many of them migrants, have returned to their hometowns due to difficulties in securing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in rented accommodations, prompting employers to increasingly rely on ready-to-eat options.
 
Seshu Kumar Tirumala, chief merchandising officer, BigBasket, said that ready-to-eat categories on the platform are growing around 10 per cent above normal levels.
 
"Over the past five days, our sales of induction cooktops have performed exceptionally well, achieving a level approximately 10 times higher than our usual business-as-usual (BAU) figures… The rest of the categories, including ready-to-eat products, are growing 10 per cent above BAU growth,” Tirumala added.
 
Anupam Bokey, co-founder of Freshcon India, a direct-to-consumer platform which provides ready-to-eat items, said in the last seven days, the firm has seen nearly two times higher traction on its gas-saving items compared to regular products, indicating a sharp rise in interest around more efficient cooking formats.
 
“We are seeing a clear shift across both consumers and food businesses towards more efficient cooking solutions. At Aahar, India’s leading international food and hospitality fair, distributors, exporters and HoReCa partners showed strong interest in Freshcon’s ready-to-use formats that can reduce cooking time by up to 80 per cent and save up to 60 per cent gas. This has already started translating into a noticeable increase in enquiries for Freshcon from the food service segment,” he added.
 
An Amazon India spokesperson said the company is seeing a “noticeable uptick” in categories such as instant noodles, juices, nuts and protein-based snacks.
 
“Over the past few weeks, we have seen a noticeable uptick in demand for quick and convenient meal solutions, as households increasingly seek alternatives that require minimal cooking time… Customers are also turning to ultra-fast delivery through Amazon Now, getting ready-to-eat essentials delivered within minutes across parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru,” the spokesperson added. Amazon has also curated a dedicated 'Ready to Eat Store' featuring a selection of quick meal solutions.
 
Qcom platform Zepto is also registering a modest increase in sales of ready-to-eat items, a source at the firm said. However, the person added that it is "not monumental."
 
According to Satish Meena, founder of consumer insights firm Datum Intelligence, while the early trends do not signal an urgent trend, a noticeable difference in demand may be visible in the fourth week of the West Asia conflict, as restaurants are struggling to continue their operations and labour dynamics in urban households are also changing, with a section of domestic help likely to return to their hometowns.

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Topics :lpg crisisBigBasketZeptoWest Asia

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

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