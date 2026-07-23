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QCOs hit MSME profitability, raise costs across supply chains: CSEP

The think tank's study says input and output Quality Control Orders disproportionately hurt smaller firms, while industry leaders warn of supply-chain disruptions and higher costs

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Among larger firms, exposure to input QCOs is associated with a 9.6 per cent increase in production value, reflecting higher product prices passed on to consumers | Image: Pexels
Nandini Keshari
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 8:10 PM IST
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Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for both the outputs produced by firms and the inputs used in production hit smaller firms harder than larger firms. For smaller firms, while input QCOs have no significant impact on production and gross value added (GVA), they lead to a 47.6 per cent decline in profitability due to higher cost burdens, according to a working paper released by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) on Thursday.
 
Among larger firms, exposure to input QCOs is associated with a 9.6 per cent increase in production value, reflecting higher product prices passed on to consumers. Consequently, there is a sharp decline in GVA, which falls by 37 per cent.
 
The authors of the study found that output QCOs lead to GVA declining by 44 per cent and profits by 58.9 per cent, while remaining insignificant for larger firms' efficiency and profitability.
 
The public policy think tank also organised a discussion on QCOs in India's chemical sector on Thursday, where eminent speakers discussed their impact on manufacturing competitiveness, supply chains and exports, arguing that while quality standards are important, the current implementation of QCOs on intermediate goods is creating significant economic costs.
 
Speaking at the discussion, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Distinguished Fellow, CSEP, and former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, said QCOs on intermediate products hinder ease of doing business. He said QCOs originated as protectionist measures disguised as quality regulations. He also urged industry to engage more actively with the government before policies are finalised.
 
Sharat Chander, Director, Public Affairs, Samsung, explained that a product such as a refrigerator faces multiple QCO requirements, not only for the final product but also for components such as steel, copper, compressors, glass and fasteners. "If QCOs are used as a non-tariff barrier to restrict imports, the market becomes dependent on a handful of suppliers. Over time, this could affect our price competitiveness," he said. "There are several well-known examples in India where no QCOs were imposed, yet we have become major manufacturers and exporters," he added.
 
Speaking at the same event, Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Programme Director, Industry & Foreign Investment, NITI Aayog, said that when QCOs are issued by the ministry they become compulsory, and that is where most of the problems arise. He added that QCOs have contributed to supply-chain disruptions, higher input costs and certification hurdles.
 
Another speaker, Rahul Ahluwalia, Founder-Director, Foundation for Economic Development, also argued that India's comparative advantage lies in downstream manufacturing, where market opportunities are much larger than in upstream component production. He said that restricting access to cheaper intermediate goods raises production costs, reduces competitiveness, and ultimately hurts manufacturers, consumers and the overall economy. He stressed that any gains in domestic production must be weighed against their economic cost.
 
The CSEP working paper recommended that new QCOs should be imposed strictly on quality grounds, with clearly articulated objectives. "Intermediate goods should be regulated with particular caution, given their systemic role in production. Before imposing QCOs, policymakers must assess domestic production capacity and ensure adequate testing and certification infrastructure," the study stated.
 
Reducing the regulatory burden on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and safeguarding supply-chain efficiency are essential for strengthening competitiveness and enabling India's integration into global value chains, the working paper said.
 
QCOs, conceptualised by some ministries and enforced by the Bureau of Indian Standards, were introduced in 2016 by mandating the already existing voluntary standards in Indian manufacturing. These regulations require both domestic manufacturers and importers to ensure that their products meet all testing and certification requirements before being sold in the market. The number of QCO-impacted products increased from 88 in 2019 to 765 in 2024, with the majority applying to intermediate goods or raw materials. Towards the end of last year, 14 QCOs across three sectors were revoked.
 
   

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Topics :Quality AssuranceBureau of Indian StandardsCompetitiveness

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

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