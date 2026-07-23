QCOs hit MSME profitability, raise costs across supply chains: CSEP

Sharat Chander, Director, Public Affairs, Samsung, explained that a product such as a refrigerator faces multiple QCO requirements, not only for the final product but also for components such as steel, copper, compressors, glass and fasteners. "If QCOs are used as a non-tariff barrier to restrict imports, the market becomes dependent on a handful of suppliers. Over time, this could affect our price competitiveness," he said. "There are several well-known examples in India where no QCOs were imposed, yet we have become major manufacturers and exporters," he added.
Speaking at the same event, Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Programme Director, Industry & Foreign Investment, NITI Aayog, said that when QCOs are issued by the ministry they become compulsory, and that is where most of the problems arise. He added that QCOs have contributed to supply-chain disruptions, higher input costs and certification hurdles.