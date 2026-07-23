QCOs hit MSME profitability, raise costs across supply chains: CSEP

Sharat Chander, Director, Public Affairs, Samsung, explained that a product such as a refrigerator faces multiple QCO requirements, not only for the final product but also for components such as steel, copper, compressors, glass and fasteners. "If QCOs are used as a non-tariff barrier to restrict imports, the market becomes dependent on a handful of suppliers. Over time, this could affect our price competitiveness," he said. "There are several well-known examples in India where no QCOs were imposed, yet we have become major manufacturers and exporters," he added.