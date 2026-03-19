Quick-commerce boom reshapes India's packaged food market: Redseer report

These shifts are increasingly visible in the ready-to-cook segment, as smaller households and time constraints drive demand for convenient, portion-controlled meals. Greater adoption of appliances such as microwaves and air fryers has improved ease of use, while quick-commerce platforms are enabling near-instant purchases, reducing the need for advance planning. The frozen ready-to-cook category on quick commerce is estimated at about $375 million, while chilled segments such as batters, at roughly $400 million, have seen wider adoption due to higher purchase frequency.

“Quick commerce is fundamentally changing how consumption occasions are formed. The same consumer is now solving for convenience, health and indulgence within a single order, often within a 10-to-15-minute window,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, associate partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. “This has direct implications for assortment, visibility and even pricing. Categories such as ready-to-cook, functional beverages and chocolates are responding differently because the underlying need states are different. The brands that win here will be the ones that understand these micro-moments and build for frequency, not just scale.”