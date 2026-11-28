Hotel executives pointed to a combination of flat-to-soft demand, a growing accommodation supply and pressure from airfares and flight schedules. These factors, they said, are encouraging travellers to book closer to departure or consider competing destinations. “Goa continues to attract travellers in large numbers, but we are seeing some softness in hotel demand compared to 2025, particularly in leisure travel,” said Chander K. Baljee, chairman and managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels.

Across the company’s Goa properties, room nights booked between April and October 2026 were 3 per cent higher than a year earlier, supported by the addition of a new hotel. On a like-for-like basis, however, demand was about 4 per cent softer. “Travellers have become more price-conscious and are booking much closer to their travel dates, which makes demand less predictable for hotels,” Baljee said.