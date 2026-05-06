Railways clears track for SCoR after years of Odisha-Andhra tug of war

Nearly seven years after it was announced in the Union Budget of 2019, the Centre has set in motion one of Indian Railways’ closely watched administrative restructurings by notifying the South Coast Railway (SCoR) as the country’s 18th railway zone.

The move addresses a long-pending demand of Andhra Pradesh, part of commitments made by the Centre following the state’s bifurcation in 2014, and ends years of tug of war with neighbouring Odisha.

Carved out of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and South Central Railway (SCR) zones, the new railway zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, will be operational from June 1, according to the Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Railways on Monday. It will have a total route length of around 3,300 km across Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The project had remained stuck amid administrative, financial and political negotiations, primarily over the future of the revenue-rich Waltair division under ECoR. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were at loggerheads over the bifurcation of the Waltair division, one of Indian Railways’ most profitable freight divisions because of its strategic mineral corridors passing through Odisha’s mining belt. Odisha had strongly opposed any transfer of mineral-bearing routes outside the control of ECoR, arguing that such a step would hit the zone’s freight earnings and dilute the state’s strategic railway interests. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, consistently pushed for the early rollout of SCoR, stating that it was long overdue.

The Centre’s restructuring plan is aimed at balancing the competing interests. It has bifurcated the existing Waltair division, with the Odisha sections retained within ECoR as a newly created Rayagada division, while the coastal and Andhra Pradesh segments form the Visakhapatnam division under SCoR. The Rayagada division, spanning 696 route km, will cover the Koraput-Singapur Road, Kottavalasa-Kirandul line, Kuneru-Theruvali and Gunupur-Paralakhemundi sections. These routes handle volumes of iron ore, alumina, coal and other mineral traffic from southern Odisha. On the other hand, the Visakhapatnam division under SCoR will cover 463 route km, including the Ichchapuram-Palasa-Visakhapatnam-Duvvada corridor, Vizianagaram-Kuneru section, Naupada Junction-Paralakhemundi line, Bobbili-Salur section and peripheral lines around Visakhapatnam.

SCoR will additionally comprise the Guntakal (1,344 km), Guntur (491 km) and Vijayawada (1,002 km) divisions. Its formation has also triggered operational adjustments between the two railway zones in multiple sections to streamline administration and traffic management. According to the Gazette notification issued by Railway Board Secretary R Mohanraja, the Centre, as part of the realignment, has transferred sections such as Palasa-Ichchapuram from ECoR’s Khurda Road division to Visakhapatnam, Raichur-Wadi from SCoR’s Guntakal division to SCR’s Secunderabad division, Vishnupuram-Pagidipalli-Janpahad from SCoR’s Guntur division to Secunderabad, and Kondapalli-Motumarri from Secunderabad to SCoR’s Vijayawada division. A senior Railway Board official told Business Standard that the restructuring was designed after several rounds of discussions and public opinion to balance regional aspirations, operational efficiency and freight considerations.