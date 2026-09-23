Home / Industry / News / Railways' conversion of all ICF coaches to LHB likely to finish by FY28

Railways' conversion of all ICF coaches to LHB likely to finish by FY28

1,600+ older rakes converted as safer Linke Hofmann Busch stock takes the rails

Indian Railways, Railways, Railway
premium
The Railway Board will also issue guidelines for expedited scrapping of corroded ICF and hybrid coaches (Photo:PTI)
Dhruvaksh Saha
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Ministry of Railways’ plan to convert all existing Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches into Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches is likely to be completed by 2027-28 (FY28), according to officials.
 
After this, Railways will no longer manufacture loose LHB coaches, and the production of mail and express trains will move to the Amrit Bharat platform of push-pull trains.
 
These push-pull trains will also feature LHB coaches, but in a safer and more efficient configuration. Amrit Bharat LHB coaches feature semi-permanent, semi-rigid draft couplers, which are considered safer for train operations, especially at higher speeds.
 
A push-pull train was first introduced in 2019, while the concept has now been mainstreamed with the introduction of Amrit Bharat trains. These trains run in a dual-locomotive push-pull configuration, eliminating starting jerks and improving overall acceleration.
 
Since India began the conversion programme, more than 1,600 rakes have been converted into LHB, according to an official familiar with the matter. An estimated 170-180 rakes will be converted into LHB in the remainder of this financial year (2026-27) and the upcoming financial year (FY28).
 
The government will continue to use some ICF rakes for additional passenger services, such as special trains, trains on demand, and departmental services, the official said.
 
India’s journey with LHB coaches began in 1995, after the national transporter signed a technology transfer agreement and began the process of importing these coaches. Manufacturing capabilities were also developed in-house.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Qcom emerges as festive advertising hotspot as brands ramp up spending

Why Hyderabad is seeing a fresh wave of global capability centres

NLC India raises ₹500 crore through issuance of commercial papers

Syneos Health opens global life sciences and technology centre in Hyderabad

Mavenir, Neysa partner to offer sovereign AI infrastructure to enterprises

Topics :Indian RailwaysTrainstrain coaches

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

Next Story