Railways' conversion of all ICF coaches to LHB likely to finish by FY28

The Ministry of Railways’ plan to convert all existing Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches into Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches is likely to be completed by 2027-28 (FY28), according to officials.

After this, Railways will no longer manufacture loose LHB coaches, and the production of mail and express trains will move to the Amrit Bharat platform of push-pull trains.

These push-pull trains will also feature LHB coaches, but in a safer and more efficient configuration. Amrit Bharat LHB coaches feature semi-permanent, semi-rigid draft couplers, which are considered safer for train operations, especially at higher speeds.

A push-pull train was first introduced in 2019, while the concept has now been mainstreamed with the introduction of Amrit Bharat trains. These trains run in a dual-locomotive push-pull configuration, eliminating starting jerks and improving overall acceleration.