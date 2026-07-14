Railways liberalises freight policies to boost movement of key commodities

Under the new policy, specially designed ISO-standard containers will be used for transportation, Vaishnaw said. These containers can be loaded directly from the power plant through top-loading arrangements and unloaded using side-discharge or pneumatic systems without generating dust pollution.

Moreover, the government has also simplified container train operations, which run under a special scheme for private players. He said that under the existing system, Container Train Operator (CTO) licences were issued under four categories (Category I-IV), with a registration fee of Rs 50 crore for Category I and Rs 10 crore for each of the other categories, along with route-specific restrictions and different registration requirements.