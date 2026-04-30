Rajasthan agency to spend Rs 1,500 cr to develop industrial areas

A Rajasthan government agency will spend ₹1,500 crore in FY27 for developing and upgrading industrial areas, a senior official said.

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) sets up industrial areas and provides loans to industries. “The expenditure aims to strengthen the infrastructure within these industrial zones,” the official said.

“This initiative ensures the modern and robust development of essential infrastructure, including uninterrupted power supply, the construction and improvement of roads, fire safety facilities, and other necessary amenities.”

According to RIICO’s website, the corporation has 33 offices across Rajasthan to develop and manage industrial areas where it has provided roads, power infrastructure and water supply. It has over the years developed 446 industrial areas, facilitated investments worth ₹9,865 crore and generated employment for more than 110,000 people.