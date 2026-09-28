Rajasthan agri department looks at AI to boost farm productivity

The state’s Agriculture Department is looking to integrate modern technology, innovation and data-driven decision-making systems into the agricultural sector, a senior official of the department said.

“As part of this initiative, a one-day workshop was organised recently in Jaipur, where experts from the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (WadhwaniAI) briefed agricultural officers on the uses, potential and practical applications of AI in the sector,” the official said.

The state signed a non-financial memorandum of understanding with the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence in May to provide technical support without any financial burden on the government.

The official said the department’s goal is to move beyond treating AI merely as a technical experiment and instead make it an integral part of the agricultural system and farmer service delivery.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute 27 per cent to the state’s GDP. The state government plans to increase this share by launching new agriculture-related schemes, including the use of AI. Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal said the utility of AI in agriculture extends beyond departmental operations. The effective transfer of this technology to farmers will play a crucial role in making agriculture smarter, more profitable, sustainable and resilient to risks in the future. He noted that AI-based technologies could prove immensely beneficial across the entire agricultural value chain, from sowing and harvesting to produce marketing. “AI will play a pivotal role in providing weather-based agricultural advisories, assessing crop conditions, identifying pests and diseases, forecasting yields, optimising irrigation and resource management, and disseminating market-related information,” Goyal said.