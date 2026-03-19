Rajasthan discoms get relief as Centre agencies cut loan interest rates

PFC and REC, which fund capital expenditure for power infrastructure, account for around 75 per cent of the total debt owed by the three discoms. PFC has approved a special interest rate of 9.60 per cent for Jaipur discom — a reduction of up to 1.40 per cent — on long-term capital loans that previously carried an interest rate of more than 11 per cent. For Jodhpur and Ajmer discoms, the rate has been fixed at 10.50 per cent.