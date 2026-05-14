Rajasthan fuel dealers allege curbs on petrol, diesel sales at pumps

Petrol pump dealers in Rajasthan have alleged that oil marketing companies have reduced fuel supplies to retail outlets and imposed informal limits on sale of petrol and diesel to consumers. They warned that the move could lead to law and order problems at fuel stations.

In a representation submitted to oil companies on Thursday, Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association said dealers were being informed through mobile messages and verbal instructions to restrict fuel sales to individual consumers.

According to the association general secretary Shashank Korani, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) allegedly directed dealers to limit diesel sales up to ₹50,000 and petrol sales up to ₹5,000 per consumer, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) allegedly capped sales at 49 litres of petrol and 200 litres of diesel. Similar restrictions were allegedly communicated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), it said.