Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power in summer

Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power in summer

Rajasthan has stepped up preparations for peak summer power demand, focusing on supply security, solar capacity and battery energy storage systems

power, electricity
premium
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 4:44 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the summer season. He said this year's heat is expected to be intense and officials should assess the potential increase in power demand and ensure adequate availability.
 
The summer this year seems to have come early, with temperatures soaring between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the state, pushing the demand for electricity high. 
Nagar was reviewing power demand and availability for the upcoming summer season with officials from the Energy Department and power corporations at Vidyut Bhawan in Jaipur. 
He urged efforts to secure power allocation from the common pool of central power plants. 
He added that last year, the Government of India allocated a quota of up to 750 MW for the summer season, which helped manage supply. The energy minister also directed that the tender process for purchasing power from the exchange on a short-term basis be completed immediately.
 
He said that decentralised solar power plants with a capacity of approximately 2900 megawatts have been established in the state through the Kusum scheme. “A 6,000 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system is being developed through the generation corporation. This will ensure that the power system has sufficient electricity available for future supply,” the minister said.
 
The minister directed that the power system in all three distribution companies, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer, be strengthened. For this, he instructed that transmission capacity be increased and that the construction of GSS (Grid Substation) projects announced in the budget be expedited.
 
Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Ajitabh Sharma, directed that the generation corporation should ensure proper maintenance of thermal units to minimise unnecessary tripping and maximise production. Sharma also directed the generation corporation to expedite the progress of work on the battery energy storage system.
 
Om Kasera, Managing Director of Rajasthan Energy Development and IT Services, informed that tenders have been issued for short-term power purchases from the exchange for the months of April and May. Jodhpur Discom also presented a presentation on supplying electricity to agricultural consumers in two daily blocks through an energy storage system at some substations.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

New labour codes drive faster growth in group life insurance premiums

Amazon Air expands to Northeast, adds Guwahati, Kolkata to cargo service

Darjeeling tea production at risk as factories face industrial LPG shortage

West Asia conflict disrupts India's kitchens, clouds its tech ambitions

Premium

Datanomics: India's natural gas squeeze amid rising West Asia conflict

Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentpower supplysolar power renewable energy

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story