Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan govt to lease JDA's vacant plots and spaces for short durations

Rajasthan govt to lease JDA's vacant plots and spaces for short durations

Commercial activities include site offices, maintenance storage, exhibitions, car washing, stone and marble sales, game zones, circuses, and other activities

Real estate
premium
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 4:37 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) will now offer its vacant plots and spaces for short-term rental, a senior JDA official said.
“For effective utilisation of public assets, the JDA has implemented a system for short-term rental of various vacant properties and plots. The Authority issued rates and necessary guidelines in this regard recently,” he added. Spaces can be allotted for a maximum of 90 days at a time, which can be renewed as needed. 
This, he said, will provide organised spaces for social, cultural, and commercial activities in the city and ensure better utilisation of public assets. The Authority will now be able to use these spaces for both commercial and non-commercial activities. 
Commercial activities include site offices, maintenance storage, exhibitions, car washing, stone and marble sales, game zones, circuses, and other activities. Similarly, non-commercial uses include social and religious events, mass weddings, educational programs, temporary parking, and nurseries. 
JDA Secretary Nishant Jain said that in accordance with the state government's intention, the maximum and systematic use of public assets available in the city is being ensured. 
Jain said that any resident of Rajasthan, registered organisation, society, or business entity can apply for this facility. A copy of their PAN card and Aadhaar card must be submitted with the application. The application fee is set at Rs 500, which is non-refundable. 
At the time of booking approval, the applicant must deposit the prescribed rent in one lump sum and 10 percent of the total amount as a security deposit. 
He clarified that the allotted land will be used only for temporary activities and any permanent construction will be strictly prohibited. During the event, the tenant will be fully responsible for security, cleanliness, waste disposal, and any accidents or damages. 
Furthermore, subleasing or transferring the allotted space is strictly prohibited. 
Violations of these rules will result in immediate cancellation of the license.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nasscom asks IT firms to boost cyber readiness amid West Asia crisis

How West Asia conflict threatens LNG supply chain powering India's economy

Over 24,000 MW coal, lignite-based power capacity in planning stages: Govt

ABB to invest $75 mn in India to boost manufacturing in critical segments

Lucky numbers and collusion: How cement cartel targeting ONGC came unstuck

Topics :JaipurrajasthanReal Estate Rajasthan government

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story