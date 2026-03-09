Rajasthan govt to lease JDA's vacant plots and spaces for short durations

Commercial activities include site offices, maintenance storage, exhibitions, car washing, stone and marble sales, game zones, circuses, and other activities. Similarly, non-commercial uses include social and religious events, mass weddings, educational programs, temporary parking, and nurseries.
JDA Secretary Nishant Jain said that in accordance with the state government's intention, the maximum and systematic use of public assets available in the city is being ensured.
Jain said that any resident of Rajasthan, registered organisation, society, or business entity can apply for this facility. A copy of their PAN card and Aadhaar card must be submitted with the application. The application fee is set at Rs 500, which is non-refundable.