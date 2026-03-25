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Rajasthan introduces industrial park policy 2026 to boost jobs, investment

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the policy aims to develop world-class industrial parks and position the state as a reliable and future-ready industrial destination

Industrial Park
The policy envisages the development of industrial parks through four models, including fully private development, hybrid land-sharing arrangements and public-private partnership (PPP) mode. (Image: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:33 PM IST
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The Rajasthan government has introduced the "Industrial Park Promotion Policy-2026" to boost investment, infrastructure and generate employment, officials said on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the policy aims to develop world-class industrial parks and position the state as a reliable and future-ready industrial destination.

According to an official statement, the policy seeks to strengthen the industrial ecosystem in line with national initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', while promoting balanced regional development.

The policy envisages the development of industrial parks through four models, including fully private development, hybrid land-sharing arrangements and public-private partnership (PPP) mode. A minimum area of 50 acres and at least 10 industrial units have been made mandatory for private parks.

"The policy will help create a conducive environment for industrial investment, leading to job creation and economic growth in the state," the statement said.

To promote green and sustainable development, provisions have been made for 50 per cent reimbursement of expenditure on Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP), subject to a cap, along with capital subsidies for infrastructure development.

The government will also ensure availability of basic infrastructure such as water, electricity and road connectivity to industrial parks, with cost-sharing provisions between the state and developers.

In addition, incentives such as exemption in electricity duty for renewable energy use, concessions in stamp duty and conversion charges, and a single-window clearance system through the 'Raj Nivesh Portal' have been introduced to facilitate ease of doing business, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :rajasthanRajasthan governmentBhajanlal SharmaIndustrial park

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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