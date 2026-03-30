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Rajasthan mines department revenue reaches ₹9,620 crore for FY26

Rajasthan mining revenue crosses ₹9,620 crore, with focus on boosting exploration, auctions and curbing illegal mining to drive growth

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Mining was one of the top revenue earners for the Rajasthan government in FY25 | (Photo/Unsplash)
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 4:36 PM IST
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Rajasthan’s mines department has collected over ₹9,620 crore in revenue till March 23, driven by a 12 per cent growth rate, Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Aparna Arora said.
 
The collection is over ₹1,000 crore higher than the amount mobilised during the same period last financial year. The department had deposited ₹9,228 crore in revenue into the treasury in FY25.
 
Arora expressed confidence that the March target of ₹1,550 crore would be met. The department set a revenue target of over ₹10,000 crore for FY26. 
 
She also directed officials to draw up a comprehensive timeline from April 1, the start of the new financial year, to expand mineral exploration across the state in a systematic and planned manner. The timeline, she said, should cover every stage — from exploration, drilling and chemical analysis to preparing blocks for auction.
 
“Furthermore, specific milestones are to be defined for each task to ensure that the work proceeds with momentum and is subject to time-bound monitoring,” she said.
 
Arora said the department’s primary focus must remain on revenue collection, while also ensuring the successful auction of RCC (Royalty Collection Contract) and e-RCC (Electronic Royalty Collection Contract) contracts and taking strict action against illegal mining. She said the mines department is among the state government’s key revenue-generating arms and that no laxity in revenue collection would be tolerated at any level.
 
She added that the department should use its data on potential mineral deposits across the state to carry out drilling and chemical analysis to assess both the quality and availability of minerals. This, she said, would help blocks earmarked for auction fetch higher premiums, creating greater scope for both employment and revenue generation.
 
Arora noted that Rajasthan has significant deposits of major minerals such as rare earth elements, gold, lead-zinc, silver, limestone, lignite, copper and base metals, along with vast reserves of minor minerals.
 
She stressed the need for sustained efforts to position Rajasthan as a leading state in the country’s mining sector.
 
Mining was one of the top revenue earners for the Rajasthan government in FY25. The state produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals, and is the country’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite and gypsum. Under its 2024 mining policy, the state aims to raise the sector’s contribution to gross state domestic product from 3.4 per cent to 5 per cent by FY30 and to 6-8 per cent by FY47.

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Topics :rajasthanMining industrymineral auction

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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