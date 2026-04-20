Rajasthan mining department targets ₹14,000 crore revenue in FY27

The State Mines Department has set a revenue target of around ₹14,000 crore for the current financial year, marking a projected 39 percent increase over the recently concluded financial year, a senior Mines Department official said.

In the financial year 2025-26, the department achieved a record revenue collection of ₹10,394 crore, registering a 13 percent growth rate, she said.

“In this direction, the Mines Department has already initiated the exercise of setting revenue targets for the year 2026-27,” Additional Chief Secretary (Mines and Petroleum) Aparna Arora said.

Arora said that, simultaneously, directives have been issued to formulate a calendar for the current financial year, covering the entire process—from the preparation of major and minor mineral blocks and plots to their eventual auction.

She called for preparing a comprehensive roadmap—complete with specific timelines—for delineating mineral-rich areas, preparing plots or blocks, and their subsequent auction to promote legal mining within the state while effectively curbing illegal mining. She emphasised that efforts must be undertaken to resume production in currently stalled mines, fostering opportunities for economic growth, employment generation, and revenue enhancement through the revival of operations at these sites. “We have issued directives to formulate a detailed, office-wise monthly roadmap for revenue collection, urging officials to immediately focus on all potential sources of revenue recovery.” She stated that effective curbs must be imposed on all potential areas of revenue leakage.