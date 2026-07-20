Rajasthan plans overseas employment cell to boost jobs abroad for youth

The Rajasthan government is establishing a Rajasthan Overseas Employment Facilitation Cell (ROEFC) by the Department of Skills, Employment, and Entrepreneurship to facilitate overseas job opportunities for the state’s youth, a top source in the state government said.

The state government is set to help youth realise their dream of securing employment abroad, he added.

A “Help” portal was launched by the department in 2018 to provide overseas job opportunities and address the challenges faced by migrant youth abroad.

“Although the portal was inactive for some time, operations will now be accelerated following the formation of the ROEFC, with collaborative efforts involving both central and state government departments,” he said.

The ROEFC will provide guidance, facilities, coordination, and support to youth and workers aspiring to work abroad. It will coordinate among various agencies regarding the welfare of migrant workers, safe migration, and issues related to overseas employment, he added. This initiative will be realised through coordination between central ministries, including external affairs, labour and employment, home affairs, and skill development and entrepreneurship, and state government departments, including home, labour, industries, and non-resident rajasthanis (NRRs). The Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) will work on providing language training, soft skills development, and pre-departure orientation to ensure youth do not face difficulties while working abroad.

“Training plans are being formulated to align with overseas demand, and foreign language courses have been introduced in government colleges,” he said. “A ‘Skill India International Centre’ (SIIC) will be established at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Governance and Social Sciences in Jaipur. Two SIICs will be set up – in Jaipur and Bharatpur – aimed at creating opportunities for youth to participate in the overseas job market.” Additionally, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) will be upgraded to align with the requirements of modern industries. The modernisation of ITIs, the expansion of apprenticeship programmes, and the establishment of international skill centres will help the state’s youth become competitive at both the domestic and global levels.