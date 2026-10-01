Rajasthan steps up push to move households from LPG to DPNG connections

The Rajasthan government is accelerating its push to shift from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) connections, a senior official of Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL) said.

RSGL is a joint venture of Rajasthan State Petroleum Corporation Limited – a subsidiary of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited – and Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail).

“We are urging citizens to opt for DPNG facilities,” said Vinay Patni, managing Director, RSGL.

Patni said both Central and state governments are focusing on the transition from LPG to DPNG connections.

“To achieve this, coordinated efforts are being made by City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities, including RSGL, to rapidly expand infrastructure and prioritise the issuance of DPNG, industrial, and commercial connections in the expanded service areas”, he said.