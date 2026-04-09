Rajasthan to roll out housing schemes across cities for all income groups

In December 2025, RHB announced it will launch new housing schemes in Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh. It will construct a community centre in Pratap Nagar in Jaipur’s Sector 22 this year.

The numerous applications RHB receives and the crores of rupees it earns in revenue serve as irrefutable proof that it is the people’s first choice for investing in property and purchasing homes. “The board must make every possible effort to retain this top position and to sustain the public’s trust and inclination towards the Board in the future as well,” he said.