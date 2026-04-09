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Rajasthan to roll out housing schemes across cities for all income groups

In December 2025, RHB announced it will launch new housing schemes in Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh. It will construct a community centre in Pratap Nagar in Jaipur's Sector 22 this year

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RHB was established in the 1970s and it has completed more than 250,000 units since its inception. The board earned its highest revenue, of more than Rs 1,000 crore, in FY26.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2026 | 4:59 PM IST
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State-run Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) will launch residential schemes in multiple cities for various income groups, a senior official said, noting that the organisation is “people’s first choice” for buying a home.
 
The schemes are part of the state Budget announcements for 2026-27 and will fulfil the common man’s dream of owning a home. “New residential schemes are all set to be launched soon in Jaipur's Indira Gandhi Nagar, Phagi and Chomu, as well as in Udaipur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kotputli, Alwar, Karauli, Pali, and Bhilwara,” said RHB Commissioner Arvind Poswal.
 
“We have asked engineers and officials to complete all tasks related to these new schemes with the utmost priority,” he said.
 
In December 2025, RHB announced it will launch new housing schemes in Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh. It will construct a community centre in Pratap Nagar in Jaipur’s Sector 22 this year.
 
The numerous applications RHB receives and the crores of rupees it earns in revenue serve as irrefutable proof that it is the people’s first choice for investing in property and purchasing homes. “The board must make every possible effort to retain this top position and to sustain the public’s trust and inclination towards the Board in the future as well,” he said.
 
RHB was established in the 1970s and it has completed more than 250,000 units since its inception. The board earned its highest revenue, of more than Rs 1,000 crore, in FY26.
 

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Topics :Housing marketReal Estate Industry NewsrajasthanRajasthan government

First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 4:59 PM IST

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