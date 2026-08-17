Rajasthan turns to PPP model to expand market access for state artisans

The Rajasthan government has initiated operations of its major haats (craft bazaars) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, according to Shikhar Agarwal, additional chief secretary of Industries and Commerce. The move aims to secure fair prices and direct markets for artisans, weavers, women self-help groups, and small entrepreneurs.

Agarwal said the government is looking to develop these haats into modern markets and marketing platforms, rather than limiting artisans, weavers, and small entrepreneurs to mere sales centres.

He mentioned that the process to operate four major state haats has begun in compliance with the announcement by the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on June 27, 2026, on the occasion of International MSME Day.

“Accordingly, a request for proposal (RFP) has been issued through the Institute of Entrepreneurship Development (IED). The procedure for operating the haats will be completed soon,” he said. Agarwal said that the haats located in Alwar, Pushkar, Jaisalmer, and Nathdwara will be operated and managed under the PPP model. The primary objective of these haats is to provide a modern, well-equipped platform for showcasing and marketing the products of skilled artisans, weavers, small entrepreneurs, women SHGs, as well as One District One Product and geographical indication tagged products. This will enable consumers to access quality products directly and ensure that artisans and entrepreneurs receive fair prices for their goods.