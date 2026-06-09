Rajnath Singh approves 250 MW solar plant on defence land in UP's Sitapur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of a 250 megawatt solar power project in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur on approximately 850 acres of vacant defence land.

The defence ministry on Tuesday described the project as a "major step" towards promoting renewable energy while ensuring optimum utilisation of vacant defence land.

This is the first-of-its-kind project undertaken by the defence ministry involving the development of a large-scale solar power generation facility with integrated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) support on defence land, it said.

The ministry said the initiative reflects the government's commitment to clean energy, sustainability, and the reduction of dependence on conventional energy sources.