Rajya Sabha panel to look into settlement regulations of Competition Act

The standing committee will examine the monetary penalty guidelines CCI issued in March 2024. The guidelines state that the regulator will calculate the penalty amount up to 30 per cent of the average relevant turnover based on the nature and gravity of the contravention. It will, however, adjust this penalty amount up to the legal maximum, which as per the new law can go up to 10 per cent of the company's global turnover based on various factors.

iPhone-maker Apple has challenged the amendments to the Competition Act that allows penalties to be based on a company’s global turnover. The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the CCI not to pass any final order in its probe against Apple into alleged anti-competitive practices linked to its App Store payment system till the court’s next hearing in July. Apple’s plea said earlier that the new penalty framework exposes the company to potential fines of up to $38 billion, which is 10 per cent of its average global revenue over the past three years.