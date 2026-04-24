Ralph Lauren faces backlash over Bandhani skirt without credit to India

Earlier this week, American luxury fashion brand Ralph Lauren came under fire after introducing a new Bandhani-style cotton skirt, without crediting India.

The Print Cotton Wrap Skirt, priced at ₹44,800, is described as a “beautifully draped cotton skirt, printed with a vibrant design inspired by traditional Bandhini tie-dye techniques and motifs. Its true wrap silhouette features a tied waist and a cascading angled hem for effortless movement with every step".

Bandhani is a traditional tie-dye technique, originating from the western Indian state of Gujarat, and dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. The craft has deep cultural significance and is worn during cultural events, weddings, and festivals.

Gujarat, India, however, does not find any mention on the brand’s website. Ralph Lauren did not respond to queries sent by Business Standard. “It is disappointing that a craft, which is protected by the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag, Polo Ralph Lauren has turned it into a cheap wrap skirt, that too, printed. They have mentioned the name of the craft, but it is not enough,” said Sunil Sethi, chairman, Fashion Design Council of India. This is not the first time that a global fashion house has not recognised the Indian roots of products that debut on their runways.

Last year, Italian fashion house Prada introduced footwear resembling Kolhapuri chappals as part of its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, during the Milan Fashion Week. The sandals, priced at around ₹1 lakh, drew criticism for not crediting India as the source of inspiration. But these are not the only cases. Last year, the ‘Scandinavian scarf’ – flowy fabric draped delicately over the shoulders – reminiscent of the Indian dupatta or aanchal, blew up on social media, drawing flak from several Indian social media users for not crediting the country. “Global luxury brands are often naïve about India and live in a bubble. They still think of Milan, Paris, New York as the fashion cities, forgetting that the best heritage came from India, China, Persia,” Tikka Shatrujit Singh, chairman and founder of luxury consultancy firm JMC, and the man behind the introduction of Parisian luxury brand Louis Vuitton in India told Business Standard.

After facing backlash, a four-member team from Prada visited Kolhapur in Maharashtra to study the craft of making Kolhapuri chappals. “The ignorance is also reflective of the lack of knowledge and senior leadership. Brands need to realise that the world has changed and that clients would be willing to pay a higher premium for the stories that such pieces carry,” he added. Later in the year, Prada signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lidcom (Sant Rohidas Leather Industries & Charmakar Development Corporation), and Lidkar (Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation) — the two government bodies that safeguard, promote, and develop the Indian leather industry and the heritage of Kolhapuri chappals.