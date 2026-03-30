Rapeseed-mustard output to rise 3.5% to 11.94 mn tonne in 2025-26: SEA

India's rapeseed-mustard production is estimated to rise 3.5 per cent to 11.94 million tonne in the 2025-26 rabi season, driven by higher acreage, industry body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said on Monday.

Total production stood at 11.52 million tonne in the 2024-25 rabi season.

Area under the crop rose to 9.39 million hectares from 9.22 million hectares a year earlier, while average yield improved to 1,271 kg per hectare from 1,250 kg per hectare, supported by favourable weather conditions and improved agronomic practices, SEA said in a statement.

Rajasthan remained the top producing state with output estimated at 5.39 million tonne.