Raymond Realty sees 98% Q2 pre-sales growth, keeps leverage below ceiling

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of the Raymond Group, reported a 98 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in pre-sales for the second quarter of 2026-27 (Q2FY27) to ₹902 crore.

The Mumbai-based developer said in a stock exchange filing on Monday that the growth was driven by sustenance sales, as it did not launch any new projects during the quarter, along with steady price realisation in its existing premium residential portfolio, Address by GS, and homebuyer confidence in its projects.

The company had reported pre-sales of ₹3,023 crore in FY26 and ₹700 crore in Q1FY27.

Raymond Realty’s collections during Q2FY27 rose 67 per cent YoY to ₹682 crore.

The company said the growth in collections reflected its focus on cash-flow efficiency, healthy customer demand and strong execution across projects. Over the next two quarters, the company plans to launch two projects in Mahim in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a cumulative gross development value (GDV) of more than ₹4,100 crore. Harmohan Sahni, managing director and chief executive officer, Raymond Realty, said: “Looking ahead, our focus centres on scaling our operational footprint through a strong pipeline of scheduled launches in the MMR. Representing a cumulative GDV of over ₹4,100 crore, these launches are expected to strengthen our market position and support our objective of achieving the pre-sales guidance for FY27. Our approach remains disciplined: grow based on collections, keep leverage well within our ceiling, and compound returns for our shareholders.”