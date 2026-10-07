RBI rate hike may pressure housing affordability, but demand seen resilient

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 25 basis point (bps) increase in the repo rate to 5.5 per cent is expected to put some pressure on housing affordability and buyer sentiment, particularly in interest-rate-sensitive segments, even as real estate developers and consultants expect the sector’s broader demand momentum to remain intact.

The impact could be more visible during the festive season, a key period for residential sales.

Industry experts said higher borrowing costs could make buyers more selective and extend decision timelines, particularly in price-sensitive segments — affordable homes priced below Rs 75 lakh and mid-income homes priced between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 2 crore.

“The RBI’s 25 bps increase in the repo rate was expected because of the prevailing inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainty brought on by the Gulf conflict,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group. He said the increase could affect consumer sentiment and discretionary spending, which has a direct correlation with housing demand. According to Anarock, while there is no single average home loan interest rate, entry-level rates currently stand at roughly 7.1-7.75 per cent. Typical rates for many borrowers are often higher, at about 8-9.8 per cent. Shekhar Patel, president of industry body Credai, said, “We are also entering the festive season, which is an important period for the housing market, and the increase in borrowing costs could have some impact on sales during this period, although the underlying demand for housing remains strong.”

According to Anarock Research, average residential prices in the top seven cities increased 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026). The cities recorded approximately 100,220 housing sales in Q3 2026, up 3 per cent YoY and 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Affordable housing accounted for 16 per cent of these sales. “The momentum will now be tested because even a modest increase in EMIs will result in deferred purchase decisions or budget recalculations among affordable housing buyers,” Puri said. Lata Pillai, senior managing director and head of capital markets, India, JLL, expects floating home loan rates to be repriced, with higher construction costs potentially being passed on to buyers.

“Mid-segment affordability” is likely to remain under scrutiny, she said, while adding that robust GDP growth, investments and a healthy construction sector could absorb some of the negative impact. “The pace and extent of any further rate hikes are likely to matter more to the overall market than a single 25 bps hike,” Pillai said. Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer — India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, expects the impact on housing demand to remain measured, particularly in the mid and premium segments, where underlying demand remains healthy. “What matters from here is where inflation and interest rates go, and whether this increase stays a calibrated response rather than the start of a long tightening cycle,” he added.

Shishir Baijal, international partner, chairman and managing director, Knight Frank India, also said higher borrowing costs could create some affordability pressure, particularly in interest-rate-sensitive and lower-priced segments, but did not expect a material disruption to the sector’s broader trajectory in the near term. Commercial real estate is expected to be relatively less affected, with Anarock’s Puri pointing to structural demand from global capability centres, technology and banking, financial services and insurance occupiers. Retail real estate, however, could see some near-term impact from higher financing costs and potentially softer festive consumption. For real estate-focused alternative investment funds, the higher-rate environment could affect project financing costs, acquisition valuations and investment timelines, said Ankur Jalan, chief executive officer of Golden Growth Fund.