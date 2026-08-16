Real estate sales soften on fewer launches and high base in Q1FY27

Agrawal also said collections increased around 13 per cent Y-o-Y, highlighting continued execution and payment discipline.
Reported earnings during the quarter were uneven, with profitability influenced by project completions, handovers, project mix and revenue recognition.
Pankaj Kumar, vice-president, fundamental research, Kotak Securities, said reported revenues were uneven because of differences in project launches, deliveries and revenue recognition.
Quarterly profitability, he said, was driven more by project mix and deliveries than underlying bookings.
Amid the West Asia crisis, input costs were under pressure during April and May, particularly for aluminium, concrete, tiles, marble and other energy-intensive materials, according to Agrawal.
Steel prices declined, and supply availability began normalising from June.