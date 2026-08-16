Real estate sales soften on fewer launches and high base in Q1FY27

India’s top-listed residential real estate developers saw a moderation in pre-sales in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27) amid delayed project approvals, limited launches, and high year-ago bases.

Analysts, however, said the quarter’s performance did not point to a structural weakening in housing demand. In fact, customer response remained healthy for projects launched during the quarter.

Akshay Shetty, research analyst, capital market strategy, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, described Q1 FY27 as a “mixed quarter” for listed developers, largely due to the timing of launches and approvals rather than a slowdown in underlying demand.

Pre-sales performance varied significantly among major developers. Godrej Properties led with bookings of ₹8,651 crore, up 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while Lodha recorded bookings of ₹4,629 crore, up 4 per cent despite limited launches.

Vijay Agrawal, managing director (MD) of infrastructure at Equirus Capital said pre-sales for the “announced universe” declined around 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 26 per cent Q-o-Q in Q1FY27.

On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, bookings were lower for most developers, a seasonally normal trend as Q4 typically sees stronger launches and sales closures.

Oberoi Realty’s bookings declined 35.93 per cent to ₹1,049.88 crore, mainly due to the high base from the Elysian Tower launch in the previous year. DLF reported bookings of ₹657 crore, down 94.24 per cent, largely because of the absence of new launches.

Prestige Estates reported bookings of ₹6,579 crore, down 46 per cent, due to a high base in Q1 FY26 that included strong bookings from its Indirapuram launch.

Amid the West Asia crisis, input costs were under pressure during April and May, particularly for aluminium, concrete, tiles, marble and other energy-intensive materials, according to Agrawal.

Quarterly profitability, he said, was driven more by project mix and deliveries than underlying bookings.

Pankaj Kumar, vice-president, fundamental research, Kotak Securities, said reported revenues were uneven because of differences in project launches, deliveries and revenue recognition.

Reported earnings during the quarter were uneven, with profitability influenced by project completions, handovers, project mix and revenue recognition.

Agrawal also said collections increased around 13 per cent Y-o-Y, highlighting continued execution and payment discipline.

However, analysts said that developers have so far not indicated meaningful pressure on project-level margins.

Prashant Thakur, executive director and head-research & advisory, Anarock Group, said the West Asia conflict had created some pressure on input costs through higher fuel, logistics and energy rates.

However, the impact on developer margins during the quarter was relatively limited. Lodha’s management, in its earnings’ call, highlighted that around 95 per cent of its supply chain is domestic.