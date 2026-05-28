Real money gaming executives fear for personal assets over GST demands

Industry executives said companies would struggle to meet even 20 per cent of the overall liability, while attaching founders’ and executives’ personal assets would raise recoveries by only a few percentage points.

“The bigger concern is that the show cause notices say there might be liability on directors as well. Any individual suffers with that kind of demand and hopefully it will not happen. All the companies without exception are anyways set to be dead,” according to a senior executive at an RMG company.