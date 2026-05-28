Real money gaming executives fear for personal assets over GST demands

RMG entails online games where users stake real money for the chance to win cash or monetary rewards. These include games such as rummy, poker, and ludo.
Companies like Dream11, Games24x7, Gameskraft Technologies, among others have liabilities worth more than ₹20,000 crore each.
What makes the development more complicated is that companies with overseas investments or operations could also face retrospective scrutiny and potential liability under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), said the person cited above.
GST demands would force companies to wind down operations, cut jobs and abandon diversification efforts into areas such as microdrama and casual gaming, executives said.