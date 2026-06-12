Realtors brace for project delays as Iran war disrupts supply chains

Developers of real estate are beginning to factor in nearly a year-long delay in project timelines — longer than the earlier estimates of three to six months — due to labour shortages, stress in cash flow, and supply-chain disruption caused by the extended conflict in West Asia.

The brunt of this pressure is being felt by smaller, less-capitalised players, according to multiple industry insiders.

“We expect that average delays in completion for affected projects — those in the early stages of execution or dependent on imported materials — will be anywhere between six and 12 months,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock, a realty consultancy firm.

This has led to a surge in the overall cost of construction, whereas rising prices and elections have turned most of the workers back to their home states.

Their problems have further compounded due to supply-chain disruption caused by the conflict in West Asia. The steep rise in the cost of fuel and imported materials, impacting premium and luxury projects, was especially hitting them.

This was making it harder for them to fund their ongoing projects.

Industry observers added that smaller players had been experiencing considerable stress in cash flow because their sales had reduced steadily since 2023.

Even as housing demand remains resilient and project financing is better than in previous cycles, unlisted players form a big chunk of real-estate projects, with such firms accounting for almost 55 per cent of the launches this calendar year.

Puri said larger and well-capitalised players were expected to weather these shocks better than smaller ones.

Despite this, he added that developers were managing costs through advance procurement, long-term vendor partnerships, and better operational planning.

“The cost of labour has increased by 25-30 per cent, while key materials such as steel, cement, fuel and logistics have witnessed a price rise of 20-35 per cent, depending on the region,” said Parveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).

Anarock said in a report on Thursday that the conflict was expected to put the delivery of more than 540,000 homes this year in India’s Tier-I markets under pressure.

This year is expected to have the highest number of unit launches in the last 10 years. Several residential projects launched between 2021 and 2023 are now entering their final stages of construction.