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Realtors brace for project delays as Iran war disrupts supply chains

Developers brace for up to year-long project delays as the prolonged West Asia conflict raises costs, disrupts supplies and worsens labour shortages

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di
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The conflict is likely to put the delivery of over 540,000 homes in Tier-I markets under pressure this year, said Anarock | Representative Picture
Sanket Koul New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 10:58 PM IST
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Developers of real estate are beginning to factor in nearly a year-long delay in project timelines — longer than the earlier estimates of three to six months — due to labour shortages, stress in cash flow, and supply-chain disruption caused by the extended conflict in West Asia.
 
The brunt of this pressure is being felt by smaller, less-capitalised players, according to multiple industry insiders.
 
“We expect that average delays in completion for affected projects — those in the early stages of execution or dependent on imported materials — will be anywhere between six and 12 months,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock, a realty consultancy firm.
 
Industry observers added that smaller players had been experiencing considerable stress in cash flow because their sales had reduced steadily since 2023.
 
This was making it harder for them to fund their ongoing projects.
 
Their problems have further compounded due to supply-chain disruption caused by the conflict in West Asia. The steep rise in the cost of fuel and imported materials, impacting premium and luxury projects, was especially hitting them.
This has led to a surge in the overall cost of construction, whereas rising prices and elections have turned most of the workers back to their home states.
 
“The cost of labour has increased by 25-30 per cent, while key materials such as steel, cement, fuel and logistics have witnessed a price rise of 20-35 per cent, depending on the region,” said Parveen Jain, president of the National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).
Despite this, he added that developers were managing costs through advance procurement, long-term vendor partnerships, and better operational planning.
 
Puri said larger and well-capitalised players were expected to weather these shocks better than smaller ones.
 
Even as housing demand remains resilient and project financing is better than in previous cycles, unlisted players form a big chunk of real-estate projects, with such firms accounting for almost 55 per cent of the launches this calendar year.
 
Anarock said in a report on Thursday that the conflict was expected to put the delivery of more than 540,000 homes this year in India’s Tier-I markets under pressure.
 
This year is expected to have the highest number of unit launches in the last 10 years. Several residential projects launched between 2021 and 2023 are now entering their final stages of construction.
 
“This pipeline is now at risk of derailment due to the conflict. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune are expected to be the worst-hit. The two places collectively account for 57 per cent of homes due for completion this year,” said Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory, Anarock.
 
Similarly, the delivery of more than 168,000 units is expected to be hit in the southern markets of Bengaluru (69,000), Hyderabad (63,700) and Chennai (35,600) this year.
“We are seeing some pressure building up over the past couple of months,” said Ravi Kant, cofounder of Bengaluru-based Elegance Enterprises and Infra.
 
He added that contractors and subcontractors were becoming more cautious because input costs had moved up and timelines on procurement had become less predictable.
Several developers told Business Standard industry bodies had petitioned the government and respective state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (Rera) for relief and flexibility on project timelines.
 
In its letter to Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) noted that the current industry situation must be recognised as a force majeure event for the sector.
 
“The sector continues to face significant disruption in construction material supply chains and labour availability due to circumstances beyond its control,” Credai said.
 
Queries sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
 
Force majeure claims limited as developers absorb impact 
Extensive formal force majeure claims are limited though many contractors have highlighted supply-related delays, Jain said.
 
A force majeure clause is a provision that exempts one or both parties from their obligations when extraordinary, unforeseen events beyond their control make performance impossible.
 
Talks with the government are meant as precaution ahead of possible disruption, and aimed at ensuring smooth project completion without affecting the interests of homebuyers, he said.
Credai President Shekhar Patel added that developers were absorbing near-term pressures with greater financial discipline and operational flexibility.
 
“At this stage most developers are still trying to maintain timelines and absorb part of the impact internally,” Ravi Kant said.
Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Gurugram-based SS Group, added that most developers were closely monitoring the situation and leveraging better planning, diversified sourcing, and efficient project management to keep projects on track.
 
Market watchers say that ambitious housing supply pipelines are vulnerable to external shocks, leading to gaps in scheduled and actual completions in a year.
 
According to Anarock Research, around 466,000 homes were scheduled for completion in seven cities during the pandemic-hit 2020.
 
“However, only about 214,000 units, or 46 per cent of the planned pipeline, were ultimately delivered as construction came to a halt due to lockdowns, labour migration, and supply chain disruptions.”
The situation is different from the one during the pandemic, but Thakur said that a prolonged geopolitical conflict could affect projects through higher costs of energy, logistics and construction material.
 
“The challenges are only partially mitigated by stronger balance sheets and tech-improved project monitoring. Tighter regulatory oversight under Rera demands time-bound delivery,” he said.
   

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Topics :Real Estate Real Estate NewsReal estate firmshousing projecthousing projectsWest Asia

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

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