Realty companies turn to artificial intelligence to build faster, cheaper

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly being adopted across India’s real estate sector, with developers and consultants using the technology across design, planning, construction, sales, marketing, and operations.

The results are already visible. Some developers, like Godrej Properties, have reported savings of nearly ₹400 crore on a single project using AI, while others, such as M3M, completed a project 136 days ahead of schedule, saving around ₹180 crore. Improving efficiencies, reducing costs, and shortening project timelines are ultimately contributing to better margins for developers. “Godrej Properties has integrated a broad suite of AI and computational design technologies across its design studio,” said Rohit Mohan, chief design and sustainability officer, Godrej Properties.