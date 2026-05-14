Realty major DLF eyeing residential sales worth ₹20,000 crore in FY27

Realty major DLF on Thursday said that it will target sales bookings worth ₹20,000 crore in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), based on a strong launch pipeline of residential projects across Gurugram, Mumbai, and Goa.

“We do believe that our new launch pipeline of ₹13,000 crore to ₹14,000 crore should come comfortably for us to reach the ₹20,000 crore guidance for sales in FY27,” DLF Managing Director Ashok Tyagi said in the firm’s earnings call on Thursday.

This comes after DLF reported a 5.08 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in new sales bookings in FY26 at ₹20,143 crore, down from ₹21,223 crore recorded in FY25.

Sriram Khattar, vice-chairman and managing director at DLF, added that the firm’s annuity business, which includes its rent-yielding office and retail assets, continued to show improvement, with occupancy holding steady at 95 per cent.

“The project emerged as one of the key contributors to DLF’s quarterly sales bookings, helping the company close FY26 with total sales bookings of over ₹20,000 crore,” Ohri said.

He added that the developer is seeing high demand for its super-luxury offering Dahlias, with around 60 per cent of the inventory already sold.

The firm’s launch pipeline for FY27 would include expected residential project launches in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Goa, with a total revenue potential of ₹20,000 crore, said DLF Home Developers Managing Director Aakash Ohri.

He, however, added that while issues related to artificial intelligence (AI) and the West Asia conflict have not had any impact on DLF’s portfolio per se, some tenants may delay commercial space leasing.

“Large tenants are reviewing their internal processes, and there could be some deferral in their decision-making without in any way disturbing the structural strength of the business,” Khattar added.