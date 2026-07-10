REC to invest ₹15,000 crore in Tripura's power and renewable energy sectors

REC Ltd, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, will provide financial support of Rs 15,000 crore to enable investments in Tripura's power and renewable energy sectors.

The company said on Friday that it had signed two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Tripura, including partnerships with the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) to provide financial assistance for renewable energy (RE) projects worth up to Rs 5,000 crore and with Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) to support power sector projects worth Rs 10,000 crore.

The agreements were signed during the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026.

As the nodal agency for renewable energy development, TREDA will facilitate the implementation of renewable power projects across the state, while REC Ltd will provide financial support to enable investments in the green energy sector, the company said. "The partnership is expected to accelerate clean energy adoption, unlock Tripura's renewable energy potential, and contribute significantly to the region's sustainable development," the company said. The Rs 10,000 crore partnership aims to facilitate financing for key power sector initiatives in the state, contributing to the expansion and modernisation of Tripura's power infrastructure while ensuring reliable and sustainable electricity access for its citizens, the company said.