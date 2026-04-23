Reckitt reports double-digit growth in India biz for Q1 on strong growth

British FMCG major Reckitt's India business reported a "double-digit growth" in the first quarter of 2026, led by a strong growth of its key brands, such as Dettol, Durex and expansion in the coverage area.

In India, two of Reckitt's brands, Dettol in the Germ Protection segment and Durex in Intimate Wellness, reported double-digit growth in the quarter.

While at the group level, the net revenue of Reckitt, which owns power brands such as Dettol, Lysol, Mucinex, Finish, and Durex, was at 3.24 billion pounds, with a LFL growth of 0.6 per cent in Q1 of 2026. Its volume growth was 2 per cent.

The quarter has been impacted by low seasonal incidence, weak categories in Europe and geopolitical disruption, according to an earnings statement from the company. However, its 'Core Reckitt', which houses its 11 "Powerbrands", reported a net revenue growth of 1.3 per cent in the first quarter, helped by emerging markets. This growth in Core Reckitt was "led by Emerging Markets, with double-digit growth in China and India and mid-single-digit growth in non-seasonal brands in North America," it said. Reckitt's Net revenue from Emerging Markets, which includes its high-growth, developing regions such as India, China, LATAM, Vietnam, Indonesia, grew over 7.6 per cent on a LFL basis in Q1 to 1.09 billion Pounds, with over 0.5 per cent volume growth and 7.1 per cent price/mix improvement.

"India delivered double-digit growth in Q1 led by strong growth in Germ Protection (Dettol), Intimate Wellness (Durex), and Household Care (Finish) categories, with execution further enhanced by our ongoing sales transformation driving expanded coverage," said Reckitt in its earnings statement. While markets such as China in the zone delivered its eleventh consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, led by growth across Germ Protection, with the continued success of our recently launched new segments in China, notably Dettol Activ Botany. Moreover, emerging markets also contributed "42 per cent of Core Reckitt Q1 net revenues," the company said. Core Reckitt includes 11 high-growth and high-margin brands, which include Dettol, Lysol, Durex, and Harpic, operating in hygiene, health, and nutrition categories.