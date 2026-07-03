Recycling certificate norm irks major lead-acid battery manufacturers

The aforementioned representations by the IBMA were triggered by the rollout of an electronic trading platform, developed by MSTC for buying and selling battery-recycling certificates, earlier this year.
During training sessions for this platform, IBMA members were informed that all certificate transactions would now take place through the platform, buyers and sellers would remain anonymous until trades were completed, and certificates must be traded only within a prescribed price band linked to Environmental Compensation (EC).
This electronic trading platform will cause huge “injury” to the industry and lead to the “vitiation” of the objectives of the BMWR, 2022, in establishing a circular economy for lead, the IBMA has told the ministry, according to sources.