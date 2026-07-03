Recycling certificate norm irks major lead-acid battery manufacturers

Major lead-acid battery manufacturers in India have raised concern with the Centre on the issue of companies having to buy recycling certificates for batteries which they themselves have recycled at their own expense.

Manufacturers have said that units which collect used batteries and pay for their recycling — either through captive recycling units or third-party authorised recyclers — should not be compelled to buy certificates for those products, Business Standard has learnt.

An online market has been proposed by the Centre for such recycling certificates. This market could discourage manufacturers from investing in recycling plants, they noted.

These concerns were expressed by the Indian Battery Manufacturers Association (IBMA) to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change through two representations since March this year, according to sources privy to the matter.

The IBMA counts Exide Industries, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Luminous Power Technologies, Livguard Energy Technologies, and Okaya Power as its members. Under the Battery Waste Management Rules (BWMR), 2022, battery makers are required to ensure that a prescribed proportion of the batteries they sell are eventually collected and recycled after the end of their useful life. When an authorised recycler recycles used batteries and recovers materials such as lead, it generates an “extended producer responsibility” (EPR) certificate corresponding to the quantity recycled. Battery makers use these certificates to demonstrate that they have met their recycling obligations under the Rules.

The aforementioned representations by the IBMA were triggered by the rollout of an electronic trading platform, developed by MSTC for buying and selling battery-recycling certificates, earlier this year. During training sessions for this platform, IBMA members were informed that all certificate transactions would now take place through the platform, buyers and sellers would remain anonymous until trades were completed, and certificates must be traded only within a prescribed price band linked to Environmental Compensation (EC). This electronic trading platform will cause huge “injury” to the industry and lead to the “vitiation” of the objectives of the BMWR, 2022, in establishing a circular economy for lead, the IBMA has told the ministry, according to sources.

The association’s first concern relates to captive recycling units, or recycling plants owned by battery manufacturers but operated as separate legal entities. According to people famil­iar with the representations, manufacturers collect used bat­teries, send them to these recycling plants, and pay for the rec-­ ycling. The recycler then generates the recycling certificate. The IBMA’s representations have said that under the proposed trading platform those certificates would have to be listed for anonymous trading, meaning there is no assurance that they would ultimately return to the manufacturer that collected the batteries. It said this could discourage companies from investing in captive recycling facilities.