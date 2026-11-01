REI Expo 2026 attracts over ₹3,200 crore investments for bioenergy: IBA

Investors have pledged investments worth over ₹3,200 crore in the biogas and compressed biogas (CBG) sector at a recently held Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo 2026, said industry body Indian Biogas Association (IBA).

The three-day exhibition, held from October 22 to 24 at the India Expo Mart & Centre in Greater Noida, provided a platform for industry stakeholders to explore new business partnerships, emerging technologies and opportunities to scale up bioenergy production across the country, an IBA statement said.

The Expo has reinforced growing investment interest in India's biogas and compressed biogas (CBG) sector, with an estimated investment pipeline of over ₹3,200 crore, the IBA said.

The pavilion showcased solutions in waste-to-energy, biogas upgrading, compressed biogas production, biomass utilisation and organic-waste management, highlighting the expanding commercial potential of India's circular bioeconomy. The event also featured the International Bio-Energy Conference, organised by IBA on October 24, with sessions focused on developing an integrated CBG ecosystem, unlocking investment, advancing emerging technologies and exploring next-generation renewable fuels. Discussions included feedstock management, project financing, technology efficiency and the development of commercially viable bioenergy projects. The Expo took place against the backdrop of the government's ₹23,731 crore GOBARdhan National Circular Bioenergy Scheme, which aims to accelerate domestic CBG production over the next decade. The scheme''s pricing framework, offtake provisions and financial support mechanisms are expected to encourage investment, strengthen project viability and support the transition from small-scale installations towards commercially scalable CBG infrastructure.