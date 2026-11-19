India's six publicly listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) collectively distributed over ₹3,234 crore to more than 5.25 lakh unitholders during the second quarter (Q2) of FY27, supported by strong demand for office space from global capability centres (GCCs) and front-office enterprises, the Indian REITs Association said in a statement on Thursday.

Commenting on the numbers, Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and chairperson of the Indian REITs Association, said, “The distribution of Rs 3,234 crore during the quarter reflects the strength of India's REIT sector and its underlying assets. India is witnessing strong office demand, driven by both Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and front-office enterprises, creating a favourable environment for the sector.”

He pointed out that the investor base in REITs had crossed 5 lakh unitholders and continued to grow every quarter, reflecting increasing confidence in the sector. As of Q2 FY27, the Indian REIT sector had total gross assets under management (AUM) of over ₹3.30 lakh crore. Its combined market capitalisation stood at over ₹2.09 lakh crore as of November 17, 2026, according to data mentioned in the statement. Together, the six REITs manage more than 215 million square feet of Grade A office and retail space across India, the statement said. Since their inception in 2014, they have cumulatively distributed over ₹38,000 crore to unitholders, highlighting the growing role of REITs in India's capital markets, it added.

The number of REIT unitholders has shown steady growth over the past three years, rising from around 2.55 lakh in Q2 FY25 to over 3.30 lakh in Q2 FY26 and crossing 5.25 lakh in the same quarter this year. The six listed REITs in India are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), REITs are mandated to distribute at least 90 per cent of their net distributable cash flows (NDCF). NDCF is the standard financial metric defined by Sebi to calculate the actual surplus cash available for payout to REIT investors.