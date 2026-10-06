Reliance sues India's food regulator over 'energy drink' label ban

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has sued India's food regulator for barring it ​from marketing its Campa-brand products as "energy drinks", non-public ​court filings show, the latest beverage maker to challenge ‌the labelling crackdown.

The writ petition, dated October 1 and reviewed by Reuters, targets a June 30 order from India's food safety regulator directing makers of high-caffeine beverages sold as "energy drinks" to stop using the description.

PepsiCo and Monster Beverage sued the regulator last week over the ban, while Austria's Red Bull secured a court reprieve to continue using the label.

The crackdown is part of a broader, India-wide food safety push this ‌year - including raids, shutdowns and new warning-label requirements - driven by growing concern over the health risks posed by such products.