Relief for Airtel, Vi as Bombay High Court quashes OTSC spectrum levy

In a major win for telecom firms Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VI), the Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the department of telecom’s 2012 decision to levy a one-time spectrum charge, potentially paving the way for settling a decade old issue still pending in the Supreme Court.

A Division Bench of Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram V. Shirsat said that the government had not been able to justify the decision to levy the charge retrospectively, and directed the Centre to return bank guarantees deposited by the two companies. The order came in response to writ petitions filed by the carriers challenging the levy.

“We have come to a conclusion that the petitioners have been able to make out a case in their favour seeking quashing and setting aside of the impugned decisions and consequent demand notices. The respondent has not been able to justify the said decisions and its action of levying one-time spectrum charge retrospectively upon the petitioners,” the court said in its order, which was first reserved on April 9. The court did not agree with the government’s contention that revenue maximisation could be equated with public interest. The DoT had levied the charges in 2012. In 2023, Airtel had shared with BSE that its OTSC dues stood at ₹15,178 crore, of which ₹8,500 crore had been provided for, while ₹6,600 crore was part of contingent liability. VI had declared around ₹7,000 crore in the form of OTSC dues, in a filing to BSE, with dues around ₹6,921 crore, including ₹3,322 crore belonging to erstwhile Idea Cellular. Industry insiders said that the relief for both carriers could be more than ₹20,000 crore.

“We welcome the Bombay High Court’s judgment setting aside the one time spectrum charge (OTSC) demand. This ruling marks an important milestone for India’s telecom sector by eliminating legal and financial uncertainty and creating a more supportive environment for future investments,” an Airtel spokesperson said in response to queries from Business Standard. Queries to Vodafone Idea did not elicit a response at the time of publication. The origin of the levy goes back to January 2012 when the Supreme Court decided to cancel 122 licences belonging to more than a dozen telecom service providers. In December 2012, the DoT issued demand notices to carriers seeking payment of a one-time charge on spectrum beyond 6.2 MHz, retrospectively from July 2008.

Airtel and Vi had challenged the levy on grounds that such retrospective charges were not permitted under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, or the licence agreements signed by the companies and the DoT. They had also argued that payments for the spectrum acquired at that time were taken into account in the revenue-sharing obligations under the framework of the National Telecom Policy (NTP) of 1999, under which licence fees became linked to adjusted gross revenue, and that the two companies had paid additional charges whenever spectrum allocations increased. The court sided with the carriers on grounds that telecom licences granted under Section 4 of the Telegraph Act were contractual in nature and that the government was bound by their terms. It added that the government could not be “permitted to change the contract midway” to change the terms and conditions, noting that the government’s decision amounted to a unilateral attempt to alter the financial terms of existing licences.