Renaissance classic, Botticelli's Madonna and Child, on display in Delhi

Bringing such a masterpiece to India involves a complex and lengthy process. “You need approval from the Ministry of Culture in Italy and the relevant authorities in Florence. Then the museum has to agree,” Anastasio says. “Lots of aspects have to be worked out: The duration of the loan, logistics… It requires patience and a bit of luck.”

After its Delhi showing, the painting is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru, where it will be displayed at NGMA. Anastasio would have liked to extend its journey to Mumbai, but that remains under discussion. He does confirm, though, that the next chapter of this cultural initiative – to bring another masterpiece to India – is already in motion. “We are working on the next one, but I cannot reveal anything yet,” he says.