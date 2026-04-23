ReNew begins work on ₹4,200 crore solar ingot-wafer unit in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew), a leading decarbonisation solutions company, on Thursday announced the setting up of a 6.5 gigawatt (GW) solar ingot-wafer manufacturing facility in Anakapalli district near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of ₹4,200 crore ($450 million).

This will be one of the first greenfield solar ingot-wafer manufacturing facilities in India and is part of ReNew’s planned ₹82,000 crore investment commitment in Andhra Pradesh. Commissioning of the plant is expected within 24 months, creating over 2,100 direct and indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh. The project is also key to Andhra Pradesh’s plan to position the state as the “Silicon Coast of India.”

The facility will advance India’s clean energy transition by localising the solar supply chain, reducing import dependence, and bolstering energy self-reliance. ReNew had signed a ₹82,000 crore investment commitment in Andhra Pradesh at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 to accelerate the state’s role in India’s clean energy and manufacturing ecosystem. “Industrial growth and sustainability must go hand in hand as we build the future of Andhra Pradesh. This investment strengthens our position as a hub for clean energy and advanced manufacturing, while creating jobs and driving economic development in the state,” said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu while laying the foundation stone of the facility.

“ReNew has been a trusted, long-standing partner in our clean energy journey, consistently contributing to our growth and sustainability goals. This investment is a testament to that strong partnership and shared vision, further reinforcing Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for clean energy and manufacturing, while generating significant employment and economic opportunities for our people,” he added. The facility will enable backward integration of ReNew’s solar PV module and cell manufacturing by producing ingots and wafers, critical upstream components in the solar supply chain. With the expansion of the ALMM framework to include wafers and ingots from June 2028, there is a supportive regulatory environment and business case for this backward integration.

“India’s clean energy transition requires not just scale in generation, but strength across the entire value chain. This facility is a step in that direction—building manufacturing capabilities within the country and advancing our vision of an integrated, self-reliant clean energy ecosystem,” said Sumant Sinha, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, ReNew. “This investment reflects our shared commitment to clean energy and will contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic and industrial progress,” said Sinha. In solar manufacturing, ReNew has emerged as one of the strongest players, with 6.5 GW of operating solar manufacturing capacity, expected to expand to 6.5 GW of cells by December 2026. With this, ReNew will have fully balanced wafer, cell, and module capabilities, strengthening its position across the entire solar value chain.

During FY2026, ReNew’s solar manufacturing facilities produced more than 4.1 GW of modules and almost 1.86 GW of cells. During the same year, the solar manufacturing business received a $100 million equity investment from British International Investment (BII). ReNew is also setting up one of India’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district and will invest ₹22,000 crore (US ~$2.4 billion). With a generation capacity of around 2.8 GW, including 1.8 GWp solar and 1 GW wind, and a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 2 GWh, this will be one of the largest RE complexes at a single location in India.

ReNew has been present in Andhra Pradesh since 2015, when it commissioned its first 24 MW wind project at Kalyandurg. Since then, the company has expanded across wind, solar, and hybrid projects in the state. ReNew currently operates 717 MW of wind and 60 MW of solar capacity in Andhra Pradesh. ReNew’s work goes beyond energy projects, with CSR initiatives transforming communities across Anantapur, Kurnool, Markapuram, Ongole, and Gooty districts in Andhra Pradesh. Over the past decade, the company has electrified 10 rural government schools and set up 10 smart classrooms in five villages, strengthening digital learning for students.