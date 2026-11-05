Renewable energy investments may exceed $220 bn by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

The government is confident that the renewable energy sector will attract enough investment, even surpassing the $220 billion required to add 190 GW of installed power capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

At present, installed power capacity from non-fossil sources stands at 310 GW, and India has set a target of reaching 500 GW by 2030.

Highlighting the increasing pace of renewable energy capacity addition, the minister said, "To achieve first 100 GW, it took 7 decades, another 100 GW was achieved in 7 years and the next 100 GW was added in 2 years."

Speaking at a press conference held on the fourth day of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026, MNRE Secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the ministry was working on framing new guidelines for solar module waste recycling. He said, "We are trying to formulate the guidelines as quickly as possible. This will also mandate manufacturers to produce modules which has higher degree of recyclability." He also said that while the recyclability of wind turbines is fairly high, technological solutions for recycling blades and the epoxy used in making them are not available in India. However, Suzlon and the Aditya Birla Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which epoxy will be fully recyclable and used to make completely recyclable blades, Sarangi said.

"From an MNRE perspective, we will have to formulate a standard operating procedure which will mandate the same for other manufacturers as well," he added. Recycling of solar module waste and wind turbines currently falls under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, but Sarangi highlighted that detailed guidelines would have to be formulated separately for various kinds of products. Under the e-waste rules, waste modules have to be preserved until 2035, by which time there is likely to be sufficient volume for recycling, he said. The secretary also said there had been a recurring demand from the industry to introduce an ALMM-like model for components, battery energy storage systems, etc. "This was a recurring demand from the CEOs and MNRE has remained engaged with the industry," he said.