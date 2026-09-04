RenewBuy-InsuranceDekho merged entity plans to deepen presence across India

The merged RenewBuy and InsuranceDekho entity will deepen its presence in India by expanding distribution and using its network to distribute more insurance, mutual funds, loans and other financial products, said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of InsuranceDekho.

InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy recently announced that they have joined forces to create the country’s largest artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled insurance distribution platform in terms of point-of-sales person (PoSP) premium generated for 2025-26. The combined entity will have more than 6 lakh digital partners, covering 98 per cent of India’s pincodes, and premiums of around Rs 6,600 crore.

Agarwal leads the unified entity as founder and CEO. Balachander Sekhar and the RenewBuy team continue with the combined organisation as well. That continuity in leadership was central to how the merger was structured. The combined business operates under the InsuranceDekho brand.

The company sees the next phase of growth coming from expanding its reach beyond existing markets, particularly through its agency network. Agarwal said there are around 6.5 lakh villages in India and the objective should be to have an insurance advisor in every village. The merged entity currently reaches around 17,000-20,000 villages, covering an estimated 15-20 per cent of the villages. It plans to expand its physical presence and open in a new town every couple of days, he said. Through these advisors, the company plans to distribute motor, health, life and corporate insurance, along with mutual funds and loans. However, since the company is in the process of an initial public offering (IPO), he said it cannot offer further details on its future plans.

“I will not be able to share too much in terms of forward-looking statements because we are in the middle of our IPO preparation and are currently in the quiet period. From a company perspective, however, we want to go deeper into Bharat (India). We believe the real insurance distribution opportunity is in Bharat, and that is where we are focused,” Agarwal said. The merger brings together complementary geographic and product strengths. While one business has been stronger in northern and western India and in motor insurance, the other has a stronger presence in southern and eastern markets and has a greater focus on health and life insurance. The businesses also have complementary distribution models, with one having a strong agency network and the other a direct, street-level presence.