Reserve Bank of India issues compounding order in Myntra Designs FEMA case

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has closed a case against Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd. over alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after issuing a compounding order, ending an investigation into the Walmart-owned online fashion retailer.

The order, issued on April 20, 2026, under Section 15 of FEMA, followed a "No Objection" from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the agency said. With the compounding order in place, the investigation against the company has been terminated.

The case involved alleged violations tied to delayed filing of annual performance reports for overseas investments covering Rs 42.85 crore, as well as overseas direct investment commitments of Rs 3.03 crore that were undertaken before the reports had been submitted.