Retail sector buoyant in Q4, led by jewellery demand, say analysts
Strong jewellery demand supports retail growth in Q4FY26, though weak consumption trends weigh on segments like apparel, QSR and lifestyle retailersAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
Strong jewellery demand supports retail growth in Q4FY26, though weak consumption trends weigh on segments like apparel, QSR and lifestyle retailersAkshara Srivastava New Delhi
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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 6:54 PM IST