Retail sector buoyant in Q4, led by jewellery demand, say analysts

In its business update, Jubilant FoodWorks pointed to a 6.2 per cent YoY growth in standalone revenue from operations during the quarter, with a 0.2 per cent growth in like-for-like growth for Domino’s India. "During the quarter, net 69 stores were added to the JFL (Jubilant FoodWorks) group network, taking the total store count to 3,663 as of the end of the quarter. Domino’s India added 59 new stores, ending the quarter with 2,455 stores," the company added.