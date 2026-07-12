Retailers set for strong Q1FY27 on healthy demand, store expansion

On footwear, Nuvama Institutional Equities said in its report that it expects Metro Brands to post a 15 per cent increase in its topline, while its sales per sq ft are expected to remain flat compared with last year. It also expects the footwear retailer's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin to contract by 30 basis points due to slow productivity.
For Bata, the brokerage expects tepid sentiment at the bottom end to continue to affect its performance, which could lead to another quarter of sluggish sales growth.